Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday

Hood has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hood wasn't expected to suit up for Friday's contest given the suddenness of Thursday's trade, but he should be all set to go for Sunday's showdown in Boston. Expect J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver to handle most of the action at shooting guard Friday given the temporary lack of depth on the Cavaliers' roster.

