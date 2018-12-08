Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Saturday
Hood (foot) is out Saturday against the Wizards, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With Hood out and George Hill traded to the Bucks, the Cavaliers are incredibly thin in the backcourt and on the wing. Alec Burks and Cedi Osman are candidates to see expanded roles.
