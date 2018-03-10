Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Sunday
Hood (back) is out for Sunday's contest against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood left Friday's contest against the Clippers due to a lower back injury, which is apparently causing him too much pain to play Sunday. As a result, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith are all candidates to see extra run.
