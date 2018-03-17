Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out vs. Bulls
Hood (back) will sit out Saturday against Chicago, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood is still dealing with a strained lower back, so he'll be kept out of Saturday's game with the hope of him returning to health soon. He was able to log 18 minutes during Thursday's loss to Portland, but his back didn't respond well. A depleted Cleveland roster will look to George Hill, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic to pick up the slack with Hood, Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson all ruled out. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Upgraded to probable Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Considered questionable for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday, could start upon return•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...