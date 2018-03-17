Hood (back) will sit out Saturday against Chicago, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Hood is still dealing with a strained lower back, so he'll be kept out of Saturday's game with the hope of him returning to health soon. He was able to log 18 minutes during Thursday's loss to Portland, but his back didn't respond well. A depleted Cleveland roster will look to George Hill, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic to pick up the slack with Hood, Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson all ruled out. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against Milwaukee.