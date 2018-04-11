Hood (Achilles) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Hood will miss his second straight contest with the sore left Achilles' tendon, but the injury isn't expected to hinder him much once the postseason begins. Kyle Korver is set to pick up another start at shooting guard in Hood's stead, with J.R. Smith and Cedi Osman likely serving as the top wings off the bench.