Hood (back) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Hood was initially ruled out via the release of the game notes, but was later upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's contest. It appears the upgrade was ambitious, however, as Hood will end up missing a third straight game. In his stead, Jose Calderon will end up drawing the start in the backcourt with George Hill.

