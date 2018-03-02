Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 11 in Thursday's start
Hood scored 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.
J.R. Smith sat out due to a one-game suspension for violating team rules, but Hood didn't exactly take advantage of his starting opportunity. Expect him to return to the bench Saturday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will pick up spot start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Drains four threes off bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Expected to be available off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...