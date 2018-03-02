Hood scored 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

J.R. Smith sat out due to a one-game suspension for violating team rules, but Hood didn't exactly take advantage of his starting opportunity. Expect him to return to the bench Saturday against the Nuggets.

