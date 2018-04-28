Hood totaled 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-87 loss to the Pacers.

Hood played 24 minutes off the bench Friday as the Cavaliers played arguably their worst game of the season in the loss. Since moving to Cleveland mid-season, Hood has shown glimpses of promise but on the whole has been a disappointment. The supporting cast has been basically invisible during the series and they are going to need to find something extra if the Cavaliers are to advance Sunday.