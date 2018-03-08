Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points in win
Hood produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.
Hood remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, chipping in with 15 points and two steals. He has not set the world on fire since making the move from the Jazz but has found some nice consistency. His limited stat-set does make him more of a three-point streaming option in standard leagues, barring any significant injuries to those players around him.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Collects 13 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will join starting five Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 11 in Thursday's start•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will pick up spot start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Drains four threes off bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...