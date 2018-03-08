Hood produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Hood remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, chipping in with 15 points and two steals. He has not set the world on fire since making the move from the Jazz but has found some nice consistency. His limited stat-set does make him more of a three-point streaming option in standard leagues, barring any significant injuries to those players around him.