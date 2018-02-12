Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench

Hood scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) in addition to three rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

Making his Cavs debut in a reserve capacity, Hood finished third on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting performance. There was some thought that he could displace J.R. Smith from the starting lineup, but the veteran played well Sunday and figures to hold the role for the time being. However, Hood's athleticism and ability to provide more at the defensive end could eventually see him make the jump if Smith struggles.