Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench
Hood scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) in addition to three rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.
Making his Cavs debut in a reserve capacity, Hood finished third on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting performance. There was some thought that he could displace J.R. Smith from the starting lineup, but the veteran played well Sunday and figures to hold the role for the time being. However, Hood's athleticism and ability to provide more at the defensive end could eventually see him make the jump if Smith struggles.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Expected to be available off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Headed to Cleveland•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Scores 18 points in victory•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Explodes for 30 points in Monday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...