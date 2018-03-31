Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 16 in Friday's win
Hood scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-102 win over the Pelicans.
The 25-year-old seems to be healthy and back in form after missing five games in March due to back issues, and Hood has now scored in double digits in four straight games. Kyle Korver (foot/personal) cold be close to returning to the lineup himself, however, which would push Hood into a bench role.
