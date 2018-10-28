Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss
Hood totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.
Hood enjoyed his best night of the season thus far, posting season highs in scoring, rebounding, and steals while matching his best assist output as well. Hood has yet to find a rhythm from beyond the arc (two-for-15), but he has scored in double figures in all six games.
