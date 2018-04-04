Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points Tuesday
Hood produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.
Over his last seven games, Hood has averaged 14 points per game on 50 percent shooting, numbers that bode well for the young guard as the postseason nears. The Cavs will need Hood to continue to connect from three at a high percentage, as the three-point shot will be their greatest strength with almost everyone they play being able to hit the three consistently.
