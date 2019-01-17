Hood recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hood has combined to score 38 points across the last two contests despite being on a minutes restriction. He's not known for contributing much in the other categories, but Hood can be counted on to reach double figures in scoring on most nights.