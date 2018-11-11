Hood managed 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 loss to the Bulls.

Hood played well Saturday, scoring 20 points but failing to contribute much outside of points. The Cavaliers lost their 11th game of the season and are certainly firming as one of the lesser teams in the NBA. Hood has been solid so far this season but had a limited ceiling. He is more of a deep league player but could be used as a points streamer in standard formats at a pinch.