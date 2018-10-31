Hood contributed 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, three steals, and one rebound in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 victory over the Hawks.

Hood led the way with 26 points Tuesday, helping the Cavaliers to their first win of the season. He is rounding into some form and while his skill set is somewhat limited, he is a guy that can score the ball when he is in the right frame of mind. The Cavaliers are certainly lacking on the offensive end with Kevin Love (foot) set to miss up to a month and Hood should have a nice opportunity moving forward to be a primary focus in the team's offense. He still remains a borderline standard league option but could be on your waivers if you need some scoring and threes.