Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores season-high 26 points Tuesday
Hood contributed 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, three steals, and one rebound in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 victory over the Hawks.
Hood led the way with 26 points Tuesday, helping the Cavaliers to their first win of the season. He is rounding into some form and while his skill set is somewhat limited, he is a guy that can score the ball when he is in the right frame of mind. The Cavaliers are certainly lacking on the offensive end with Kevin Love (foot) set to miss up to a month and Hood should have a nice opportunity moving forward to be a primary focus in the team's offense. He still remains a borderline standard league option but could be on your waivers if you need some scoring and threes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores team-high 21 to close out preseason•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Monday with sore ankle•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starts at small forward Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...