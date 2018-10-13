Hood scored 21 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Pistons.

While it wasn't the 25-year-old's finest shooting night, Hood still led the Cavs in scoring thanks to his work at the free-throw line. He was on pace for a career-high 16.8 PPG last season before being traded from Utah to Cleveland, and now that he's back in a starting role he could return to that level of production given the lack of other offensive threats on the roster outside of Kevin Love (foot).