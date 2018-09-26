Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Set for prominent offensive role
Head coach Ty Lue said Hood would probably need to be the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Kevin Love during the upcoming season, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
After failing to workout a long-term extension with the Cavaliers this summer, Hood was forced to accept a $3.4 million qualifying offer. However, that didn't stop coach Lue from hinting that Hood would play a prominent role offensively for the Cavaliers. With LeBron James no longer in the fold, Kevin Love will be the clear go-to option, but Hood is also a candidate to see an uptick in offensive responsibility. While he's likely not someone that you'll select early on in drafts, Hood could have some sneaky late-round appeal if he plays as big a role as Lue seems to be planning on.
