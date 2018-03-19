Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Set to sit again Monday
Hood (back) is listed as out for the Cavaliers' game Monday against the Bucks.
Unless Hood participates in morning shootaround and his back holds up better than expected, it appears the Cavaliers will be without his services for the fourth time in the last five games. Since being dealt to Cleveland on Feb. 8, Hood hasn't been able to find much of a rhythm and is averaging 9.8 points (on 40.7 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest. Those uninspiring numbers coupled with his health concerns should relegate Hood to the waiver wire in most formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Upgraded to probable Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Considered questionable for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday, could start upon return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...