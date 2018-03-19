Hood (back) is listed as out for the Cavaliers' game Monday against the Bucks.

Unless Hood participates in morning shootaround and his back holds up better than expected, it appears the Cavaliers will be without his services for the fourth time in the last five games. Since being dealt to Cleveland on Feb. 8, Hood hasn't been able to find much of a rhythm and is averaging 9.8 points (on 40.7 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest. Those uninspiring numbers coupled with his health concerns should relegate Hood to the waiver wire in most formats.