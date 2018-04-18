Hood was absent from the Cavaliers' morning shootaround for personal reasons but is expected to be available Wednesday for Game 2 of the team's first-round series with the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Unless the Cavaliers issue a report that casts doubt on Hood's availability, look for the wing to remain in the starting five Wednesday in spite of his underwhelming performance in Game 1. Hood, who had missed the final two regular-season contests due to an Achilles injury, played 21 minutes in Game 1 and finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal. If he's unable to provide a spark with his outside shooting early Wednesday, Hood could lose minutes to Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and/or Cedi Osman.