Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Slated to start Monday
Hood (foot) is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Bucks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Hood was listed as a game-time decision due to a foot injury, but he's been given the green light. Over his previous seven games, Hood is averaging 11.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest (30.6 minutes).
