Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Solid shooting in loss
Hood scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves.
It's only the fourth time this season Hood has scored at least 20 points, but three of them have come in his last eight games. The former Jazz guard is putting together another solid season as a secondary scoring option, albeit on a team that lacks a primary one, and given that he's only on a one-year deal, the 26-year-old could be an attractive trade target for a contending club closer to the trade deadline.
