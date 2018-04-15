Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting in return to lineup
Hood will start at shooting guard for Sunday's playoff opener against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hood sat out the last two games of the regular season with a sore Achilles, but has since been deemed fully healthy and will reclaim his typical starting role. With Kyle Korver (foot) expected to have his playing time limited, Hood could be relied upon for a few more minutes overall.
