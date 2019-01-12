Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting, on minutes limit
Hood (Achilles) will re-join the starting five Friday against the Rockets but remain on a minutes restriction, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hood is returning from a three-game absence, and he's missed seven of the past nine due to Achilles soreness. While he'll take the court Friday, he isn't expected to play his usual workload (28.0 minutes).
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...