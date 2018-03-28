Hood will start Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

Hood has come off the bench in three games since returning from injury, but the Cavs will toss him into the starting five Wednesday after a blowout loss to the Heat in which Cleveland struggled out of the gates. Hood played 26 minutes off the bench in that contest, finishing with 15 points and three boards, while hitting a pair of three-pointers. With Hood in the lineup, Jose Calderon will shift to the bench.