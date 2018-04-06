Hood racked up 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steal during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.

In his last seven contests, this was Hood's sixth game in double figures as he got the start at guard during the win. The former Duke standout has been hovering around the low to mid teens in per-game scoring outputs though and has not scored above 20 points since pouring in 30 points back on Feb. 5. Still, Hood is averaging a fine 14.9 points per game this season.