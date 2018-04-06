Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starts and scores 11 in win
Hood racked up 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steal during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.
In his last seven contests, this was Hood's sixth game in double figures as he got the start at guard during the win. The former Duke standout has been hovering around the low to mid teens in per-game scoring outputs though and has not scored above 20 points since pouring in 30 points back on Feb. 5. Still, Hood is averaging a fine 14.9 points per game this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 16 in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play vs. Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Questionable against Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...