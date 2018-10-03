Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starts at small forward Tuesday
Hood (illness) totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in the Cavaliers' 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics on Tuesday.
Hood drew the start at small forward while Cedi Osman was deployed as the starting two-guard, roles that could essentially be interchangeable between the two during the coming season. Hood took a modest 9.5 shot attempts over 21 games (11 starts) with the Cavaliers after his arrival at the trade deadline last season, but his offensive usage figures to bump up considerably this season with LeBron James now in Los Angeles.
