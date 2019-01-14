Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Still on minutes limit
Hood will remain on a minutes limit Sunday against the Lakers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood re-joined the first unit in Friday's game against Houston, but he was held to 18 minutes. He'll continue to have his playing time closely monitored by the Cavs to prevent further injury and to ease him back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...