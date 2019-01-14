Hood supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Even though he logged the fewest minutes of any Cavaliers starter by far, Hood found his way to a solid scoring output with the help of a perfect performance from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old is just two games removed from a three-game absence due to an Achilles injury, so his playing time is being managed to an extent for the time being. Hood now has three double-digit scoring efforts in the four January contests he's suited up for, and he's encouragingly posting a career-high 44.6 percent success rate from the field, including a solid 37.7 percent from distance.