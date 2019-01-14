Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Strong offensive night in win
Hood supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Even though he logged the fewest minutes of any Cavaliers starter by far, Hood found his way to a solid scoring output with the help of a perfect performance from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old is just two games removed from a three-game absence due to an Achilles injury, so his playing time is being managed to an extent for the time being. Hood now has three double-digit scoring efforts in the four January contests he's suited up for, and he's encouragingly posting a career-high 44.6 percent success rate from the field, including a solid 37.7 percent from distance.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Still on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play limited minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out again Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...