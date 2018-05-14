Hood supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists across 19 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Six days after he'd refused to enter a decisive Game 4 against the Raptors in the semifinal round, Hood bounced back to lead the second unit in Sunday's blowout loss. The 25-year-old put up a postseason-high number of shot attempts and points with the extended playing time, but it's difficult to gauge whether he'll see similar opportunity moving forward in the series.