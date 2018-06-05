Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: To be given 'a chance' in Game 3
Hood, according to coach Tyronn Lue, will see the floor during Wednesday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan reports. "We're gonna give Rodney a chance, see how he does. We'll see," said Lue.
Hood saw four minutes during garbage time during a blowout Game 2 loss against Golden State on Sunday. He hasn't played double-digit minutes since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, as he's struggled to find an offensive rhythm. From Game 1 against Indiana to Game 2 against Boston, he's averaged 4.9 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field and 11.8 percent from beyond the arc on 1.4 attempts per game. However, with the Cavs down 0-2, coach Lue seems to believe deploying Hood is worth a shot.
