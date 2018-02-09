Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Unlikely to make team debut Friday

Hood isn't expected to suit up for the Cavaliers during Friday's game against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With Hood having to fly to Atlanta and then pass a physical, it's unlikely he'll be cleared to play before Friday's 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff. As a result, his team debut will likely occur Sunday against the Celtics. J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman should serve as the Cavaliers' primary wings for another game before Hood and fellow trade pickup Jordan Clarkson cut into their playing time.