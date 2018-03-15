Hood (back) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hood is expected to return to action Thursday after missing the last few games with a lower back strain. While Hood is eventually expected to take on a starting role, he'll be delegated to a bench role Thursday in order to ease him back into the swing of things. Hood could also have some restrictions, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit for him. With Hood likely playing off the bench and J.R. Smith now working with the second unit, Kyle Korver should pick up another start at shooting guard.