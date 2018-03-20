Hood (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Hood was listed as out in the game notes for Wednesday's contest, but those can often be fairly unreliable, so it's not a huge surprise he's been upgraded to questionable. Look for Hood to test out the discomfort level in his back during Wednesday's morning shootaround, with another update on his availability coming shortly after that session. If Hood is ultimately held out a third straight game, Kyle Korver would likely be in line for another start and increased minutes at shooting guard.