Hood will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Pistons, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Coach Ty Lue indicated he wanted to bring Cedi Osman off the bench to provide some added energy in the second unit in replace of Larry Nance, who's starting for the injured Tristan Thompson (ankle). For that reason, Hood will be elevated into the top unit, playing alongside LeBron James and Nance in the frontcourt. Hood has already averaged 31.0 minutes over his last four games, so despite joining the starting five, he'll likely only see some minor gains across the board in terms of minutes and production.