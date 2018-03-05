Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will join starting five Monday
Hood will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Pistons, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Coach Ty Lue indicated he wanted to bring Cedi Osman off the bench to provide some added energy in the second unit in replace of Larry Nance, who's starting for the injured Tristan Thompson (ankle). For that reason, Hood will be elevated into the top unit, playing alongside LeBron James and Nance in the frontcourt. Hood has already averaged 31.0 minutes over his last four games, so despite joining the starting five, he'll likely only see some minor gains across the board in terms of minutes and production.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 11 in Thursday's start•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will pick up spot start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Drains four threes off bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Expected to be available off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...