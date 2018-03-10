Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will not return Friday
Hood will not return to Friday's contest against the Clippers due to a lower back strain, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood suffered the injury in the second quarter of Friday's game. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more information. Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson would presumably see slightly increased workloads should Hood be forced to miss any more time.
