Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will pick up spot start Thursday
Hood will pick up the spot start at shooting guard for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
J.R. Smith, who typically starts for the Cavaliers, has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, so he's officially unavailable for Thursday's contest. That allows Hood to pick up the start, marking his first since joining Cleveland at the trade deadline. Hood already logged 31 and 28 minutes, respectively, over his last two games, so he should have no trouble surpassing the 30-minute mark once again with Smith out of the lineup. That gives Hood some added value in DFS contests Thursday, though he's still nothing more than a punt-play.
More News
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Drains four threes off bench Tuesday•
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 15 points off bench•
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Expected to be available off bench Sunday•
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Friday•
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Headed to Cleveland•
