Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will play, start preseason opener
Hood (illness) will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood dealt with an illness over the weekend, but is apparently feeling better and the expectation is that he'll take the court for Tuesday's exhibition. He'll immediately slot into the starting lineup and as coach Ty Lue suggested previously, Hood should have a significant role on the offensive side of the ball. Look for Hood to operate as the second option offensively behind Kevin Love.
