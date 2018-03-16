Hood (back) will play and start during Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hood has missed the past two games due to a lower back strain, which has improved enough for him to take the floor. Originally, with both Larry Nance (hamstring) and Tristan Thompson (ankle) out, coach Tyronn Lue was set to start Ante Zizic at center. However, he's changed his mind and will slot Jeff Green in at that position, opening up a forward spot. That spot will be filled by Hood.