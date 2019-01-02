Hood (Achilles) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hood has been sidelined for the last four games, but after participating in practice earlier this week and shootaround Wednesday morning, he will be back in action at home against Miami. Assuming Hood is now just about 100 percent, he will likely re-enter the starting lineup in his return to the rotation Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories