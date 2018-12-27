Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Won't play Friday
Hood (Achilles) is out Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Hood will miss a third straight contest while recovering from left Achilles soreness. In his absence, Jaron Blossomgame and Ante Zizic (knee) have drawn starts. Hood's next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Hawks.
