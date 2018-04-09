Hood (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Hood was originally considered probable to play Monday, but it appears the Cavaliers will be cautious with their starting shooting guard and avoid putting too much strain on the Achilles with just a few games left in the regular season. As a result, Hood's status can also be considered questionable heading into the regular-season finale against the Knicks on Wednesday. Kyle Korver will move into the starting five in Hood's place for now, while J.R. Smith and Cedi Osman could pick up a couple extra minutes as well.