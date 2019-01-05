Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Won't play Saturday
Hood won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to Achilles soreness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood has struggled with his Achilles, recently missing four games due to the injury. He managed to play in the next two, appearing in 51 total minutes, but appears to have taken a step back. There's a chance this is a precautionary move, and for now Hood can be considered day-to-day. Look for Cedi Osman and Patrick McCaw to be see additional run in Hood's absence.
