Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Won't return Friday
Hood won't return to Friday's game against Philadelphia due to a sore left Achilles, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood played 12 minutes in the first half of Friday's game, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds. It's unclear how severe the injury is or if it will impact his status for Monday's game against the Knicks. Kyle Korver started the second half in place of Hood and figures to see some extra minutes while Hood is out.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starts and scores 11 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 16 in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play vs. Suns•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Questionable against Suns•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....