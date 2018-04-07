Hood won't return to Friday's game against Philadelphia due to a sore left Achilles, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Hood played 12 minutes in the first half of Friday's game, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds. It's unclear how severe the injury is or if it will impact his status for Monday's game against the Knicks. Kyle Korver started the second half in place of Hood and figures to see some extra minutes while Hood is out.