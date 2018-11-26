Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Getting closer to return
Dekker (ankle) is nearing a return to game action, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Monday marks three weeks since Dekker went down with a sprained left ankle, and the belief at this point is he could be cleared to return sometime within the next few games. Fedor notes that Dekker said he's been attempting to prove to the Cavs' training staff that he's ready to play, but the team is understandably exercising caution. Assuming Dekker is able to log another practice or two over the next several days, he could be back in the mix during a four-game for the Cavaliers, which begins Monday night with a home matchup against the Timberwolves. Prior to the injury, Dekker had been averaging 25 minutes per game over his last five contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Getting shots up Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Won't return Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Heads to locker room with ankle issue•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Plays well in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: To see uptick in minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...