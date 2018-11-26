Dekker (ankle) is nearing a return to game action, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Monday marks three weeks since Dekker went down with a sprained left ankle, and the belief at this point is he could be cleared to return sometime within the next few games. Fedor notes that Dekker said he's been attempting to prove to the Cavs' training staff that he's ready to play, but the team is understandably exercising caution. Assuming Dekker is able to log another practice or two over the next several days, he could be back in the mix during a four-game for the Cavaliers, which begins Monday night with a home matchup against the Timberwolves. Prior to the injury, Dekker had been averaging 25 minutes per game over his last five contests.