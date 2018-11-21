Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Getting shots up Wednesday
Dekker (ankle) was spotted shooting Wednesday morning, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Dekker is still working back from a sprained left ankle, and while he won't play Wednesday night against the Lakers, he appears to be nearing a return. The Cavs initially gave Dekker a 2-to-4-week timetable back on Nov. 6.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Won't return Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Heads to locker room with ankle issue•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Plays well in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: To see uptick in minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Scores six points in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.