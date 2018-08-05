Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Headed to Cleveland

The Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to acquire Dekker from the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

For the Clippers, this is a move to open up a roster spot, and Dekker likely would have been buried on the team's bench again this season. Now, in Cleveland, Dekker should have an opportunity for more playing time, especially if the team decides they want to start seeing more of their young players at some point this season. Dekker averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds across 12.1 minutes per game in Los Angeles last season.