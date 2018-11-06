Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Heads to locker room with ankle issue
Dekker was taken to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's game against Orlando, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Dekker appeared to roll his left ankle when he landed on an opposing player's foot, and he wasn't able to put weight on his left leg as he made his way to the locker room for further evaluation. He's questionable to return although initial indications don't look promising.
