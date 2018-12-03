Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Listed as out
Dekker (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Dekker is believed to be close to making his return from a left ankle sprain, but it's unclear when the Cavs will get him back. The former Wisconsin standout will have three more opportunities to play before the end of the week.
