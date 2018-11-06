Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Dekker will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a left ankle sprain.
Dekker suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Magic, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity. He'll now undergo a period of treatment and rehab, while a more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he progresses in his recovery. In the meantime, look for Cedi Osman, Larry Nance and potentially Channing Frye to see an uptick in minutes with Dekker and Kevin Love (toe) both out.
